The Tuesday Tourists met at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the meeting room of the Oelwein Public Library. A holiday charitable collection was gathered and will be distributed equally to Oelwein Public Library, Kitchen Cupboard and Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
Sue Frost led the discussion of this month’s book: The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict. Ms. Benedict had written several novels about unknown historical women from the past. This novel is about the life of the beautiful actress Hedy Lamarr. Her story begins in 1933 as a 19 year old in Austria living with her parents and acting on stage, known at that time as Hedy Kiesler. Her life takes a turn when a rich powerful much older Austrian munitions and military weaponry manufacturer, Fritz, admires her and with the blessing of her parents begins to date her. He has a lavish lifestyle giving her many gifts and exposure to cultural events. She marries him in the Catholic Church to protect her Jewish parents. She becomes his beautiful young Austrian wife to impress his business contacts attending many meetings and social events where she is expected to be submissive, silent and always look her best. She escapes from him to London in 1937 and there meets L.B. Mayer.
Mayer takes her to Hollywood with the other European actors fleeing Europe because of the rise of Nazi power and changes her name to Hedy Lamarr.
During her movie acting career she and composer/pianist, George Anteil, developed a radio guidance system technology for Allied torpedoes intended to defeat jamming by enemies. The US Navy rejected it in 1942, but kept it top secret. Later in the 1950s they began using this technology after the patent had expired. Currently all of our lives are touched by this technology when we use WiFi. Most is us know of her work as an actress, but were not aware of her sophisticated invention of 1942.
An inspiring read about talents and challenges in her life.