Campanelle is a pretty pasta with fluted edges and hollow center to capture sauce. It adds a pleasing visual experience to a great tasting casserole.
Ingredients:
8 oz uncooked campanelle pasta (2 3/4 cups)
2 cups chopped cooked chicken
1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped (from 8-oz jar)
1 jar (15 oz) Alfredo sauce
2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 cups packed fresh baby spinach leaves (from 5-oz package)
1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (6 oz)
Chopped fresh basil leaves, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In large bowl, mix uncooked pasta, chicken, tomatoes, Alfredo sauce, water, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and pepper flakes. Pour mixture into dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake 40 minutes.
3. Remove dish from oven; stir mixture thoroughly. Add spinach and stir until well mixed. Sprinkle with cheese.
4. Bake uncovered 5 to 7 minutes or until pasta is tender and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil.