VINTON – Homebuyers for two residences in the Vinton community were able to get assistance through a project funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the City of Vinton.
Council members received an update regarding the assistance program during last week’s Vinton city council meeting.
Paula Mitchell, East Central Iowa Council of Government (ECICOG), spoke during the public hearing reminding those present that the City of Vinton had been awarded the CDBG housing contract in the amount of $171,850. “Nineteen applications were received and processed,” Mitchell stated. Of that number two homebuyers were assisted and a third homebuyer has secured a purchase agreement with a closing date at the end of September.
Of the funds set aside for Vinton, a total of $63,509.95 were invoiced against the grant. Of that amount “$44,272.45 were for homebuyer assistance and $19,237.50 for grant administration and technical services,” Mitchell said. “Homebuyer assistance expenses include down payment, eligible closing costs and a home inspection fee.”
“With the current home pricing, it has been a difficult market to work in,” she added. While the original goal was to assist five homebuyers, being able to assist three in the current market is a positive.
Mitchell stated that the financial impact that the program had for those that qualified was very beneficial. Vinton has participated in this type of block grant previously. So when funds became available again, ECICOG reached out to ask if City was interested in participating again.
The original time called the grant timeline to expire earlier in the summer. “A contract amendment was approved by IDEA extending the contract performance period for an additional 60 days to accommodate the upcoming closing,” Mitchell advised.
In other business:
-Approval was given for the disbursement of proceeds from the hotel/motel tax collect to Vinton Unlimited.
The city’s ordinance allows for 75% of the revenue collected from the seven percent tax rate, to paid to administered by Vinton Unlimited for recreation, convention, cultural or entertainment facilities within the community. The remaining 25% of the funds are put in to the city’s general fund.
The City of Vinton received a quarterly disbursement of $14,416.9 from the State of Iowa. Of that amount, $10,812.29 was provided to Vinton Unlimited.