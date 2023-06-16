IOWA CITY -- This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals.
Aaron Wendel of Center Point, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]
Audrey Wheeler of Atkins, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies]
Brooklyn Staab of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts; Major: Art]
Chance Baburek of Belle Plaine, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Science; Major: Athletic Training]
Cherise Weber of Dysart, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Science; Major: Business Analytics]
Claire Holtz of Urbana, IA) [College: College of Pharmacy; Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy]
Dylan Conner of Palo, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]
Gina Bawek of Center Point, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Music]
Jackson Kithcart of Atkins, IA) [College: College of Public Health; Degree: Certificate; Major: Public Health-Undergraduate]
Jenna Lane of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Exercise Science]
Jenna Novak of Fairfax, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]
Johnathan Levis of Vinton, IA) [College: University College; Degree: Bachelor of Applied Studies; Major: Bachelor of Applied Studies]
Jon Karteus of Center Point, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing]
Kamryn Lillie of Shellsburg, IA) [College: Carver College of Medicine; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Nuclear Medicine Technology]
Katelyn Folkmann of Newhall, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Counselor Education]
Makayla Miller of Luzerne, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]
Maxwell Gordon of Shellsburg, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Science Education]
Morgan White of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]
Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, IA) [College: College of Education; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Education Studies and Human Relations]
Olivia Coder of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Engineering; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]
Olivia Stark of Vinton, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Master of Fine Arts; Major: Art]
Ryan Becker of Marengo, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Actuarial Science]
Samantha Rabe of Blairstown, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management]
Sarah Frank of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Exercise Science]
Sarah Schminke of Shellsburg, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Certificate; Major: Event Management]
Seth Patterson of Vinton, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Chemistry]
Tori Hadachek of Dysart, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies]
Tyler Kuhn of Cedar Rapids, IA) [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology]
Vannessa Kotouc of Center Point, IA) [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing]
Weston Powers of Vinton, IA) [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]
Xu Li of Cedar Rapids, IA) [College: Graduate College; Degree: Certificate; Major: Business Analytics]
Take, for example, McKenna Warnock. She helped lead the Hawkeye women's basketball team to the national championship game and plans to continue her studies after graduation to become a dentist.
Or Tyler Humphreys, who followed in his grandfather's and uncle's footsteps and enrolled at Iowa. He's earning a JD and heading back home to Texas to join the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
Or Daniel McGregor-Huyer. He completed Iowa's REACH program in 2020 but then decided to apply as a traditional student. He'll be getting a BA in cinematic arts and a certificate in disability studies and plans to travel to Ghana with the REACH program.
Or Mara Frieden. She's graduating with a double major in marketing and management and a minor in communication studies and has a job waiting for her on the product launch team at John Deere.
Year after year, students like these and like have pushed to achieve more and to come together for the greater good-that's the Hawkeye Way. As this cohort of new graduates enters the next stage of their lives, they leave campus full of potential and promise.