FAYETTE — Kyle Domin blocked an extra point in the first overtime period to secure a 42-41 overtime victory for Upper Iowa on Senior Day in Fayette. The play led to a celebration in Fayette as the Peacocks (1-8) posted their first victory of the 2021 season. Wayne State College dropped to 6-3 .
The win was also the first of head coach Jason Hoskins’ career
The extra point block accentuated a near-perfect day at Harms-Eischeid Stadium. The Wildcats came into the game receiving votes in this week’s Top-25 poll, but Upper Iowa won the takeaway battle 4-1, owned time of possession 34:38 to 25:22, and registered a 4-1 advantage in sacks.
Prior to the game, UIU recognized 19 seniors suiting up.
Wayne State scored a touchdown on its opening drive, but the Peacocks quickly answered with a two-play drive highlighted by a 69-yard pass play as freshman Marcus Orr found senior DJ Emsweller down the middle for a runaway score.
After both teams made mistakes in special teams, the Peacocks got their first takeaway of the game. Wayne State’s quarterback was sacked and stripped by Myles McHaney IV on a first-down play and the ball bounced to Erik Hansen at the UIU’s 40-yard line. Upper Iowa took advantage and put together an eight-play, 60-yard drive that was fueled by tough runs from Desean Phillips and two big, hook-ups between Orr and Lane Canny for 15 yards and Isaiah Gray for 24 yards. Phillips capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to put UIU ahead 14-7.
The Peacocks scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter around a touchdown by the Wildcats to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Orr completed a pass to Phillips for a 22-yard touchdown at the pylon putting UIU ahead 21-7, and then Orr hit Jeremy Waymire on a quick jump pass from the two-yard line with 25 seconds to play in the half to reestablish the home team’s two-score lead, 28-14. The scoring drive before half was highlighted by a 49-yard reception by Emsweller that included another big run after the catch and set up the home team at the three-yard line.
Both teams got their hands on the ball in the third quarter, but WSC’s first possession only lasted two plays when defensive lineman Laith Smith popped up a pass and Domin pulled down the interception. The turnover set up the Peacocks at the Wayne State 20-yard line. UIU was forced into a fourth and two when Phillips picked up 10 yards and then scored on the next play with a two-yard dive up the middle putting the Peacocks ahead 35-14.
Wayne State exploded back onto the scoreboard on their next two possessions using just four plays including a pair of long touchdowns. The Wildcats got their first score on a 79-yard pass between Nick Bohn and Taurean Grady and the second came on a 73-yard run off left tackle by Anthony Watkins.
In the fourth quarter, Bohn rushed up the middle looking for first-down yardage, but Nolan Freeman put his helmet on the ball and forced a third fumble by the Wildcats. Erik Hansen scooped up his second fumble recovery of the game and returned it 24 yards to the Wayne State 35-yard line. Upper Iowa drove the ball to the nine-yard line thanks to a heavy dose of Phillips’ runs. The drive stalled and UIU’s field goal attempt missed to the left leaving the margin at seven, 35-28.
Wayne State took the momentum and went 80 yards in nine plays capping the drive on a four-yard touchdown pass from Bohn to Gage Dengel on third and goal. The tying score came with 5:35 to play and remained that way despite both teams notching two possessions in the final five minutes.
Upper Iowa had the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown when Orr found Emsweller from the four-yard line on second and goal. UIU picked up the first 20 yards of the drive on the ground thanks to a Phillips 11-yard run and an Orr 9-yard scramble down the sideline.
Wayne State scored a touchdown on their possession in just two plays fueled by an 18-yard run by Trystn Ducker and a Taurean Grady seven-yard touchdown run. WSC lined up for the tying extra point, but the Peacocks, led by Domin, got a huge push up the middle and blocked the kick. The ball eventually made its way to the sideline and Upper Iowa celebrated the win.
After missing last week’s game due to injury, Emsweller hauled in nine catches for 199 yards and two scores with 78 yards gained after the catch. Orr returned as UIU’s signal caller after a few weeks out due to injury and threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Lane Canny grabbed three catches for 50 yards and Gray pulled down three for 43 yards. Phillips rushed for 97 yards and two scores and added one catch for 22 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Peacocks got huge contributions from several players. Joey Rattin led the team in tackles with 11, while DJ Green Jr. added 10. McHaney IV and Freeman each notched six tackles and a forced fumble, while McHaney IV added 2.5 sacks. Hansen had three tackles including 1.5 sacks and added two fumble recoveries. Domin had two tackles, forced a fumble, intercepted a pass and blocked the final extra point kick.
Jack Beulke made all six of his extra point attempts and punted seven times for a 35.9-yard average pushing two inside the 20-yard line including one punt that was downed at the one-yard line.