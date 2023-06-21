The University of Northern Iowa has released its Spring, 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a grade point average of no less than 3.50 while earning a minimum of 12 semester hours in which at least 1 semester hour is graded credit.
Area students named are:
Tabatha Barger Atkins
Emily Finn Atkins
Josh Lewis Atkins
Nathan Polansky Atkins
Willm Polansky Atkins
Tiffani Wright Atkins
Oliv Zahrt Atkins
Kendra Alcott Belle Plaine
Paige Bachelder Belle Plaine
Marissa Bys Belle Plaine
Addison Dahlquist Belle Plaine
Conrad Werth Belle Plaine
Larissa McClenathan Blairstown
Delaney Peitz Blairstown
Emily Droste Center Point
Tatyana Reed Center Point
Nicole Thomas Center Point
Sadie Hennings Dysart
Rylee Scheel Garrison
Piper Wiedenhoff Garrison
Kaylee Patterson Keystone
Kyle Gross La Porte City
Allissa Hendryx Mount Auburn
Sadie Blomberg Newhall
Shayla Kelly Newhall
Willm Von Ahsen Newhall
Megan Schulte Norway
Abbie Boies Urbana
Ryley Goebel Urbana
Kennedy Kisling Urbana
Taylor Wiley Urbana
Simon Carlson Van Horne
Carly Bendull Vinton
Amy Condry Vinton
Hannah Crane Vinton
Brycen Cunningham Vinton
Casey Funk Vinton
Sam Griffith Vinton
Mazzi Hanson Vinton
Emma Hearn Vinton
Hannah Huffman Vinton
Katelyn Hyland Vinton
Tess Lillibridge Vinton
Madelynn Mayer Vinton
Brynn Patterson Vinton
Grace Petrzelka Vinton
Gabriel Schmidt Vinton
Raeleigh Schulte Vinton
Kennedy Vogt Vinton
Jozee White Vinton