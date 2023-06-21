The University of Northern Iowa has released its Spring, 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a grade point average of no less than 3.50 while earning a minimum of 12 semester hours in which at least 1 semester hour is graded credit.

Area students named are:

Tabatha Barger Atkins

Emily Finn Atkins

Josh Lewis Atkins

Nathan Polansky Atkins

Willm Polansky Atkins

Tiffani Wright Atkins

Oliv Zahrt Atkins

Kendra Alcott Belle Plaine

Paige Bachelder Belle Plaine

Marissa Bys Belle Plaine

Addison Dahlquist Belle Plaine

Conrad Werth Belle Plaine

Larissa McClenathan Blairstown

Delaney Peitz Blairstown

Emily Droste Center Point

Tatyana Reed Center Point

Nicole Thomas Center Point

Sadie Hennings Dysart

Rylee Scheel Garrison

Piper Wiedenhoff Garrison

Kaylee Patterson Keystone

Kyle Gross La Porte City

Allissa Hendryx Mount Auburn

Sadie Blomberg Newhall

Shayla Kelly Newhall

Willm Von Ahsen Newhall

Megan Schulte Norway

Abbie Boies Urbana

Ryley Goebel Urbana

Kennedy Kisling Urbana

Taylor Wiley Urbana

Simon Carlson Van Horne

Carly Bendull Vinton

Amy Condry Vinton

Hannah Crane Vinton

Brycen Cunningham Vinton

Casey Funk Vinton

Sam Griffith Vinton

Mazzi Hanson Vinton

Emma Hearn Vinton

Hannah Huffman Vinton

Katelyn Hyland Vinton

Tess Lillibridge Vinton

Madelynn Mayer Vinton

Brynn Patterson Vinton

Grace Petrzelka Vinton

Gabriel Schmidt Vinton

Raeleigh Schulte Vinton

Kennedy Vogt Vinton

Jozee White Vinton

