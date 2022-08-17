ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa was voted sixth in the Missouri Valley Conference’s annual preseason poll as announced by the league office Wednesday. UNI received 94 points, with one first place vote, coming off a 12-19 campaign last season and a 7-11 mark in conference play.
Reigning MVC tournament champion Illinois State was voted as the favorite to win the league with 134 points and five first-place votes. Evansville was tabbed second (121 points, two), followed by UIC in third (108 points, three).
Valparaiso was voted fifth (95 points, one).
The league returns 50 starters and nine liberos from 2021, making up 70 percent of starters. This includes six of the 13 first team all-conference selections, as well as two players who earned second-team honors.
UNI returns five starters, plus the libero, including MVC second team setter Carly Spies and honorable mention and Freshman Team honoree Kira
Fallert. Kills leader Emily Holterhaus returns for her fourth season, as does setter Tayler Alden, who led UNI in assists (697) and aces (35).
UNI opens 2022 on Aug. 26 in Tempe, Ariz. as the Panthers face Toledo (11 a.m.) and Arizona State (9:30 p.m.) at the Webb-Burbridge Classic.