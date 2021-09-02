DES MOINES--Most of the Union sponsored Labor Day events around Iowa have been cancelled, for safety reasons.
Due to increasing COVID cases and the contagious Delta variant, Unions in Iowa felt it was unsafe to encourage Iowans to gather at a parade or picnic.
Unions had hoped to celebrate workers in Iowa this Labor Day, but due to low vaccinations and lack of mitigation, the following events have been cancelled.
The events in the following cities have been cancelled: Waterloo; Cedar Rapids; Dubuque (picnic); Marshalltown; Iowa City; Mason City; Des Moines; Council Bluffs; Fort Dodge; Sioux City; Quad Cities and Clinton. As of Thursday, Dubuque was still planning to have a Labor Day Parade.
Iowa Unions will still be celebrating working people all September as we proclaim September “Labor Union Appreciation” month.