CENTRAL CITY — Union’s season tipped off with a dominant 62-39 win on the road at Central City Monday night, providing a developing Knights team a test against an experienced new opponent.
“Central City basically brought their entire team back from last season,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “We played against them this summer. They rebound well and have a ton of athleticism. We knew we had a battle in front of us.”
Lorenzen challenged his players to win the rebounding battle, an area the Knights have struggled with in recent years. Union, however, was strong on the boards from the start and kept their possessions alive to take a 17-10 lead after one quarter. The Knights were relentless offensively in the second quarter, driving to the basket and finding open teammates for shots as they took a 39-16 lead into the locker room.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis on rebounding, especially knowing that we’re going to be undersized in a lot of games this year,” Lorenzen said. “I felt like we rebounded well tonight. Our big plan tonight was to get out and run, which helped us extend our lead in the second quarter. I’d like to see us shoot the ball better, but everything else was pretty solid.”
Yet no one expected Central City to lie down and quit. The Wildcats shot back with a string of baskets and cut Union’s lead down to 10. The Knights played through their mistakes and rebuilt their lead by the end of the quarter.
“I like the fact we had to absorb that punch and fight a little,” Lorenzen said. “We brought in a lot of freshmen and got them minutes. They did a great job.”
Junior Jackson Anderson led the Knights with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals in his first game at Union. Also getting his first action at the varsity level was freshman Caden Sorensen, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Junior Logan Rosauer pulled down 12 boards, the Knights securing 43 rebounds as a team compared to Central City’s 28.
“We need to work on our defense, expanding it more to show different looks,” Lorenzen said. “We’re not quite there yet, but our youth played solid and I’m confident our shooting will improve.”
Union (1-0) traveled to Hudson on Thursday and East Marshall on Friday. Their first home game will be Tuesday vs Oelwein.