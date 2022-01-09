The Knights were back to form with a vast majority of their lineup back and primed to take down Oelwein 50-21 and Jesup 54-16 on Senior Night Thursday in La Porte City.
“Other than a few forfeits, we didn’t give up much as our guys competed well,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “The season’s going by fast, especially for these four seniors. They’re being the leaders we need. Tonight was a good stepping stone for the rest of the season.”
Against NICL newcomers Oelwein, Union gave up two forfeits and two losses in an otherwise dominant dual for the hosts. Four Knights-Hunter Worthen, Stone Schmitz, Brock Ruzicka, Jace Hedeman-had pins while Caleb Olson had a 16-0 tech fall and Dacoda Marvets earned a well-fought Senior Night win in sudden victory.
After their win, senior Gabe Hanson, Marvets, Schmitz and Worthen were recognized by a full crowd and their peers. Schmitz and Worthen are three-time state qualifiers and both expect to return this season. But first, they have a job to do on the practice mats.
“We have to be leaders for a group that means more than you can possibly imagine,” Worthen said. “It’s been more watching as far as teammates than previous years. We have to show them what effort looks like, how to do things the right way. We may not have a full team, but we’re giving teams runs for their money with what we have.”
Union did not let up in their second dual with Jesup, giving up a single loss outside of two forfeits. Six Knights had pins, including Brock Ruzicka at 170 lbs in 39 seconds. The senior class went 7-1 on the day as well.
“The seniors competed well and have been strong leaders all season long,” Mehlert said. “Postseason will be here before they know it. I think they’re ready.”
For Worthen, who is 25-1 on the season and ranked third at 152 lbs in Class 2A, this season is one that’s been in the making for 14 years. He’s been a state placewinner, but this year he wants to stand atop the 152 podium and join former teammates Jack Thomsen and Adam Ahrendsen as a state champion.
“I’ve been close to my goals, so I knew I had to put in the work this summer,” Worthen said. “I want to see my teammates reach their goals too. We’ve seen improvement all season. We keep training to be the hardest working team in Iowa. Anytime we go on the mat, we want to feel like we’ve trained harder than the other team.”
The Knights placed fifth at the 48th Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational on Saturday at Benton. See the full story inside this issue of The Vinton Eagle.