FAIRBANK — Divisional play saw Union softball head up to Fairbank to take on Wapsie Valley on Monday, falling to the Warriors 3-0 and 13-2 to remain winless in the NICL East.
“We certainly competed against an improving program in Wapsie,” coach Jeremy Robb said. “They’re competing with some of the best teams in our conference, and we competed against them for nine innings out of two games tonight. That’s a positive we can take away.”
Despite 10 hits from the Knights, including three from senior Jocelyn Gates, Union was unable to string together a run in the first game. The Warriors tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth in a close battle. Sophomore Xandra Anderson struck out three hitters and limited Wapsie to five hits in the loss.
“We played good defense and Xandra threw a lot of strikes,” Robb said. “We made a few base-running errors, had some bunts we couldn’t get down and couldn’t finish.”
Gates delivered the first blow in game two with a two-run dinger in the top of third to score sophomore Ava Mills and herself for a brief 2-0 lead. A nine-run inning four inning by Warriors, made possible by pitching errors, wiped that Union lead away. Wapsie ten-run ruled Union in the next inning.
“Our hitting can be inconsistent,” Robb said. “We have our game where we make contact well. But there are games where our bats are on life support. Tonight was one of them.”
The Knights were able to bounce back on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at South Hardin. Sophomore Dena Robb had two RBIs as Union held on to their slim lead through five innings.
Union (3-9) traveled to Oelwein on Thursday and will host Hudson on Friday.