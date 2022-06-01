A battle of two young squads went to Oelwein in a doubleheader sweep at Union on Tuesday, with the Knights falling to the Huskies 12-9, 20-5.
Oelwein and Union traded runs in the second and third innings before the Huskies came up with big bats in back-to-back five run innings. The Knights chipped away at the lead with three runs in the fifth and seventh innings, seemingly gaining steam in the final inning. But overcoming early mistakes and getting the lead back proved too tough a mountain to climb over even as walks gave Union free runs. Sophomore Ava Mills had three hits and three runs to lead the Knights.
“I’m proud of the way the girls kept chipping away,” coach Jeremy Robb said. “We played well enough to win offensively but we didn’t give ourselves very good chances to win on the defensive side of the ball.”
Those defensive woes continued to hamper the Knights in the nightcap, committing seven errors in the field and six in the circle from sophomore Brooklyn Hubbard. While Union did put 11 hits together to score five runs, they gave up 20 hits to Oelwein. Eighth grader Emily Anton had two runs in the loss.
“We’re still trying to find the right fielding combination,” Robb said. “Some of our girls have bumps and bruises from working their hardest out there. There will be growing pains with a young team, but they are getting experience. It’s important they know this is their team, not mine, and this has to be important for them. We’ll see where that takes them.”
Union (1-5) hosted East Marshall on Thursday and will travel to Columbus Catholic on Friday and a tournament at North Fayette Valley on Saturday.