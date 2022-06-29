LaPORTE CITY — Union was two for two in Senior Night games on Tuesday as Knights softball pulled off an equally impressive 2-0 win over Grundy Center as they recognized their own three seniors.
The Knights scored their two runs in early as one of sophomore Dena Rob’s three hits on the evening batted in freshman Avery Knoop. Freshman Josie Bergmeier, running as a courtesy, got her first run of the season in off a single from Sydney Anton. From there, the defense took over and held the Spartans to three hits through seven innings. Sophomore Xandra Anderson struck out five hitters and walked two. Only one error was recorded by the defense.
“We played great defense and Xandra was always pitching around the zone,” coach Jeremy Robb said. “Our bats did just enough to put pressure on [Grundy Center]. Those first few innings really set the tone.”
Seniors Jocelyn Gates, Rebecca Dickerson and Karlie Rickert got the best senior gift in a win, with Robb praising all three after the game.
“Jocelyn has played all five years and is a staple of our program,” Robb said. “Rebecca has been like the ‘mother hen’ for this program over the last two seasons. We were happy to get her out to right field tonight a few at-bats. We’ve only know Karlie since March, but she and the other girls from Gladbrook-Reinbeck work hard and get along great here. She’s a hard worker.”
Union (7-16) will travel to Independence (9-19) on July 6 for the first round of Regional play.
“Indee is a solid program that does things the right way,” Robb said. “You can’t overlook them and their record because they play a very tough conference schedule in the WaMaC. We’ll be the underdog, but if we play softball like we did tonight, a lot of things can happen.”