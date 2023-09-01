DES MOINES — The new Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings came out Thursday and the Class 3A version shows that the Union Knights’ reputation has earned them some respect.
Despite their loss last Tuesday to Denver — ranked 4th in Class 2A — the Knights maintained their No. 4 status in 3A. Western Christian — despite their 4-4 record — moved up to number one in 3A, while Davenport Assumption moved from third to second. Previously top-ranked Des Moines Christian dropped to third after their first loss of the season.
School Record LW
1. Western Christian 4-4. 2
2. Davenport Assumption 5-0 3
3. Des Moines Christian. 3-1 1
4. Union 4-1 4
5. Cherokee 7-2 5
6. Mount Vernon 0-0 6
7. Solon 2-0 9
8. West Delaware 4-1 8
9. Wahlert Catholic 1-0 12
10. Anamosa 8-0 NR
11. West Liberty 3-3 7
12. Red Oak 5-2 10
13. Forest City 2-0 13
14. New Hampton 5-1 NR
15. Mid-Prairie 7-1 11