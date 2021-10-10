The North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) introduced a new conference tournament this season for its 16 members, gaining a fan in Union’s coach Brian Jesse as the Knights finished 2-2 between the two day event.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Jesse said. “I thought it was nice that everyone got two matches each day. We’re fortunate to play some good competition in this conference. This time of the year, you want to be playing matches like this. I took this all as a positive.”
The Knights opened with pool play on Tuesday at South Hardin paired with Aplington-Parkersburg (20-10), whom they had defeated 3-1 early in the season. Union took the first set 25-22, but quickly fell to the Falcons in the second set 25-15 to force a nail-biting 16-14 third set in favor of the Knights. Junior Aubrey Gates totaled nine kills, senior Laura Rempe seven kills and senior Bailey Foulk 11 digs in the win.
“A-P is a much improved team with solid hitters,” Jesse said. “I like how we continued to compete with them. This was a good test for us.”
Next up was host 2A third-ranked South Hardin (30-3), the NICL West champions who were then undefeated. While Union managed to stay close in 25-21 loss, the Tiger pounced on the Knights 25-14 to close out the tournament. Freshman Avery Knoop had 12 assists, Gates eight kills in the loss.
“We had opportunities in the first set and didn’t do the little things which need to be done against top teams,” Jesse said. “Overall, it was a good night for us.”
Union then was selected to host a quad for the second day of the tournament on Thursday, hosting Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center and Wapsie Valley to determine who’d finish fifth in the conference.
“We only had three home matches this season, so this was a great opportunity for our seniors to play two more matches at home against quality teams,” Jesse said.
First up: 2A ninth-ranked Wapsie Valley. The two NICL East rivals met earlier in the season, when the Warriors broke their five-game losing streak to the Knights with a sweep in Fairbank. While the result was a 2-0 win for Wapsie (25-22, 25-20), Jesse commented he saw “some of the best defense of the season” in the match. Foulk had 12 digs, Knoop 16 assists and Gates eight kills.
“It came down to two plays that we didn’t make,” Jesse said. “From the first time we played Wapsie to now, we did a much better job blocking. They hit .400 the first time and .267 this second time around.”
The Knights finished the tournament with a 2-1 win over 1A 11th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Knoop had 30 assists and two assists, Rempe nine kills in the win.
“Those were four good matches and G-R was a good way to end it,” Jesse said. “We got better. This was what we needed going into Regionals.”
Union (19-16) will compete in a quad with 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford as host, along with Nevada and Waverly-Shell Rock. The Knights will host the first round of Regionals against neighbor Vinton-Shellsburg (16-14) in their first meeting in five years.
“We’re happy to get another opportunity, possibly two, to play at home,” Jesse said. “[VS] is a much improved team that has taken some sets from decent teams lately. This is going to be a test for us.”