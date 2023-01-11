LA PORTE CITY — Union basketball came out with the shooting start it needed against visiting Grundy Center on Monday, yet foul trouble for the Knights allowed the Spartans to capitalize and take a 69-52 win in La Porte City.
“Size is a significant factor for Grundy, and they’re a well-disciplined team,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “We came in with a good game plan. Foul trouble took us out of what we wanted to do. By the second half, it was too much to overcome.”
The Knights combated Grundy Center’s size with shooting, including two three-pointers and 11 points overall for junior Jackson Anderson in the first quarter for a 19-11 lead. The Spartans would rally back with a 10-2 run to tie as Anderson picked up his third foul in the second quarter. Junior Mason Mullen would also be forced to sit out moments later after also picking up his third foul. Grundy Center finished the quarter on a 23-9 run and lead 34-28 at halftime.
“We went from up eight to two down six at halftime after that foul trouble and [Grundy] hitting their shots in the second,” Lorenzen said. “It was good to see us get a little hot because we haven’t been shooting all that well this season. This was a top 10 team that we competed with tonight.”
Foul trouble kept the Knights playing “timid” and suddenly their shooting percentages dropped in the third quarter, being outscored 23-12. The fourth quarter was even at 12 points apiece, yet the damage had been done to Union. While the Knights only turned the ball over eight times, the Spartans owned the glass 34-32, including 10 offensive boards.
“When Grundy was extending their lead, you can’t tell guys not to play hard,” Lorenzen said. “You’ve gotta keep grinding and get better. We’ve competed against some great teams recently. Now we got to get over the hump for wins.”
Freshman Caden Sorensen led the Knights with 21 points, five assists (no turnovers) and four rebounds. Anderson finished with 15 points, three assists and two steals. Senior Ty Lorenzen had seven points, four rebounds and three assists.
Union (6-7) bounced back with a 72-31 win at AGWSR on Tuesday. The Knights will travel to Dike-New Hartford on Friday.