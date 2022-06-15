LaPORTE CITY — The Knights scored their first win over the J-Hawks since 2016 in La Porte City on Monday, winning four of their last six games to gain much-needed momentum on their season.
“Obviously Jesup has been a great program for many years, and one we’d like to have here,” coach Jeremy Robb said. “But we weren’t afraid of them or the success they’ve had.”
Monday’s doubleheader opened with a 7-4 loss for the Knights despite the home team outhitting their visitors 11-7. The difference came in batting in those base runners and the J-Hawks scoring off errors. Sophomore Dena Robb came up with three hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Xandra Anderson struck out three hitters as she went seven innings against Jesup.
“We were in the game and just ran out of gas there at the end,” Robb said. “Xandra pitched well and the defense played well behind her. I was proud of the girls the way they battled.”
Game two. The Knights build up a 7-1 lead after four innings as their bats continue to thrive in the nightcap game. Jesup puts together innings of three, two and one runs to tie the game. Union could not come up with a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game into an extra eighth inning.
“We had our issues in the fifth, and Jesup wasn’t going to back down,” Robb said. “We came out with confidence.”
Senior Jocelyn Gates scored a tying run off a hit from sophomore Brooklyn Hubbard in the extra inning. A single by freshman Addy Pospisil scored Hubbard in the bottom of the eighth to win the nightcap.
“When we play with consistency, we’re a good team that can compete with anyone,” Robb said. “We lose some focus and lose some hustle and intensity then we have nights like tonight against BCLUW.”
Union (5-11) saw their fortunes dip as they lost to BCLUW 7-4 the next day. The Knights faced Wapsie Valley at home on Thursday, Denver on Friday and AGWSR on Saturday.