Union volleyball is back in the Regional final for the first time since 2020 after defeating Eagle Grove and Forest City in first and second rounds of the postseason, setting up for a rematch with Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday with a State berth on the line.
The Knights had little trouble dispatching Eagle Grove (3-17) in La Porte City last week on Monday, winning 25-6, 25-8, 25-12 while getting their bench some rotations in. Senior Aubrey Gates had 11 kills, junior Gracie Klima seven kills to lead the offense. Senior Jaidyn Bush had eight digs, junior Dena Robb two blocks defensively.
Union advanced to host Forest City (20-12) on Wednesday, again sweeping their opponent despite a close second set 25-13, 27-25, 25-12. Gates and Klima again led the offense with 19 and 16 kills respectively. Bush and junior Ava Mehlert each had 12 digs.
Union (41-9) will once more host as they face CPU (18-17) on Tuesday. The two programs faced each other at a tournament in Monticello, the Stormin’ Pointers taking a game away in pool play and the Knights taking the championship game over CPU. The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to the State Volleyball Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville held October 31 through November 3. This is the first year the tournament has been held in Coralville. Union last went to State in 2020, CPU in 2015.