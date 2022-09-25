Union cross country has a tradition of running the game ball from Dysart to La Porte City for Homecoming to raise funds for their program, but on Friday the Knights will make the trek to help raise money for pediatric brain cancer research: 5ks for $5k
“We came up with an idea to raise money for the University of Iowa towards research,” coach Justin Parson said. “We do it in honor of Kate Craft, who has been battling brain cancer and still remains a great teammate.”
Craft, a sophomore manager on the cross country team, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020, bravely battling and continuing treatment while growing increasingly involved in her school activities again. She takes down times for her teammates and is working her way back to walking/running a meet on Tuesday.
“I do as much as I can, cheer on the people who work hard,” Craft said. “The team asked me if it was okay to do this run in honor of me and brain cancer research. I feel like that’s a big thing that needs to get researched. I didn’t even know there was something wrong at first. With research, I hope more can be helped out.”
The run will be broken up into six 5k sections with runners taking turns. Their fundraiser has drawn donations nearing their $5,000 goal to date. The final stretch will see the whole team run and Craft hand the football off when the team arrives at the football stadium, and a short presentation with a check to the University of Iowa will take place.
“I don’t think we reward the people that are in health care enough, who we expected to be there when times are tough,” Parson said. “This is a great way to recognize them and raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Our team is good with financials this season. It was time to do something different.”
5ks for $5k also has deeper personal meaning to Parson. His father, the late Lee Parson, passed away in 2001 after battling a brain tumor. The elder Parson received treatments at Mayo Clinic, which his son praised for allowing him “to live more comfortably.”
“He was ill in his late 50s and early 60s and he’d said it didn’t bother him that much,” Parson said. “What bothered him was he would see kids in the same wing with him. With Kate’s situation, this felt like the right thing. It’s an eye opener for our whole community.”
Since joining the cross country program this season, Craft said she feels like a part of the group and credits her friends and family for helping her get through these last two years.
“I feel like I’m closer to people than ever, people who I can talk to about it now,” Craft said. “They’ve been supportive and it’s great to have people on your side. This is a great idea, to honor not just me, but other survivors and their doctors.”
The run will begin at Union Middle School in Dysart and end at the football stadium in La Porte City, covering approximately 19 miles. The team plans to leave Dysart at 3:45 and be outside of La Porte at 6:25 for the final stretch.