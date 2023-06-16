IOWA CITY -- More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean's list status was earned by 968 first-year undergraduates during the 2023 spring semester at Iowa, only 1,604 second-year students, only 1,922 third-year students, and only 2,630 fourth-year students.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Degree seeking undergraduate students in the Carver College of Medicine, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the College of Public Health, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester
Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the dean's list with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college
College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher
Please note that courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/fail (P/F) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
Alana Higgins of Mount Auburn (52313) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Breanna Weltzin of La Porte City (50651) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Brynn Johnson of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Caitlin Keiper of Atkins (52206) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Education;
Drew Dillon of Center Point (52213) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Engineering;
Graham Henkle of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Hailey Hakes of Atkins (52206) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Hannah Shade of Marengo (52301) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business;
Harley Doty of Marengo (52301) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Education;
Isabella Cervantes of Cedar Rapids (52404) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
James Clark of Atkins (52206) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: Tippie College of Business;
Johnathan Levis of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: University College;
Kamryn Lillie of Shellsburg (52332) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: Carver College of Medicine;
Lauren Antes of Center Point (52213) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Lillie Lamont of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Macy Morrow of Belle Plaine (52208) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Marissa Hernandez of Cedar Rapids (52404) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
McKenna Gersema of Center Point (52213) [Classification: undergraduate - second year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Michael Higgins of Brandon (52210) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Noreasa Higgins of Brandon (52210) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Education;
Samantha Rabe of Blairstown (52209) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business;
Sonnie Evans of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Nursing;
Tate Houser of Walford (52351) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Engineering;
Tori Hadachek of Dysart (52224) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Vannessa Kotouc of Center Point (52213) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Nursing;
Weston Powers of Vinton (52349) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: Tippie College of Business;
Zachary Brecht of Norway (52318) [Classification: undergraduate - fourth year; College: College of Education;
Zoey Baustian of Walford (52351) [Classification: undergraduate - third year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.