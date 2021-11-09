The results of the November 2 election were reviewed by the Buchanan County Supervisors as part of an initial (or Tier 1) canvass of votes cast in Buchanan County. The second round (or Tier 2) canvass will occur next week and will include neighboring county information for school districts that straddle multiple counties.
Information was provided by Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections and reformatted by the Bulletin Journal Editor.
City Of Independence Council 1st Ward: (Write-In) Kathryn Jensen 47
City Of Independence Council 3rd Ward: Michael O’Loughlin 154
City Of Independence Council 5th Ward: Tom Huston 104: Carl Scharff 83
City Of Independence Council at Large: John Kurtz 783
City Of Independence Mayor: Richard Reed 52: Robert E Hill 611: Denny Vaughn 241
City Of Aurora Mayor: David Young 25: (Write-In) Michael Ellis 3: (Write-In) Sean Opitz 2: (Write-In) Bret Kivell 2
City Of Aurora Council (5): Christina Pillard 30: Deborah Hundley 23: Sara Goedken 27: Jerry Meyers 21: Michael Ellis 22: (Write-In) Sean Opitz 7
City Of Brandon Mayor: Guy Stacy 24
City Of Brandon Council (2): Kelly Thomas 22: (Write-In) Susie Albert 1: (Write-In) Rod Clark 1: (Write-In) Lydell Liler 1: (Write-In) Mike Little 1: (Write-In) Tom Denton 2: (Write-In) Frank Tucker 1
City Of Fairbank Mayor: Jason Kayser 83: Mike Harter 127
City Of Fairbank Council (3): Drake Mangrich 67: Matthew Coffin 139: Tyler Alan Woods 131: Mike Everding 27: Tamara Erickson 100: Ron Miller 38: Theodore John Vorwald 101
City Of Hazleton Mayor: (Write-In) Darin Hayzlett 44: (Write-In) Liz Miller 9: (Write-In) Chad Benter 6: (Write-In) Gerry VandeVorde 7
City Of Hazleton Council (3): Danette Lujan 67: Jared Little 76: Monica Michels 62
City Of Jesup Mayor: Chris Even 396: Dawn Vogel 221
City Of Jesup Council (2): Todd Rohlfsen 369: Tami Even 188: Dennis Bell 379: Donna Boos 224
City Of Lamont Mayor: Mary Ann Dozark 36: (Write-In) Kathy Welter 5
City Of Lamont Council (3): Jarrod Lamphier 37: Billie Burington 33: (Write-In) Michael Slack 9
City Of Lamont Council To Fill Vacancy: Kay M. Behrens 41
City Of Quasqueton Mayor: Peter Murray 84: Ben Stanford 134
City Of Quasqueton Council (2): Jeffrey Werling 134: Orlan Love (Write-In) Brett Vanous 166
City Of Rowley Mayor: Sue Webster 44
City Of Rowley Council (2): Karen Wilharm 40: (Write-In) Patrick Von Lehmden 14
City Of Stanley Mayor: Rodger Sill 12: (Write-In) Sean Walker 1: (Write-In) Steve Droulland 1
City Of Stanley Council (5): (Write-In) Jodi Thompson 8: (Write-In) Robert Irvine 8: (Write-In) Faith Fox 8: (Write-In) Gayle Droullard 9: (Write-In) Steve Droullard 6
City Of Winthrop Mayor: Gerald W Dennie 152
City Of Winthrop Council (2): Melissa Hesner 123: Christophe R Hare 72: James B. Loughren 89
School Boards
East Buchanan School Board Director at Large: Scott Cooksley 560
East Buchanan School Board Director District 1: Stephanie Short 306: Tim Recker 310
Independence School Board Director at Large: Gina E. Trimble 885
Independence School Board Director District 1 (To Fill Vacancy): Brad Bleichner 864
Independence School Board Director District 3: (Write-In) Kim Hansen 7; (Write-In) Charles McCardle 18
Jesup School Board Director at Large: Christopher Jung 477: Dana Miller 460: (Write-In) Katy Bell 186: (Write-In) Dan Delagardelle 87
Public Measures
Public Measure BY: Voted Yes 146; Voted No 84
Public Measure BZ: Voted Yes 159; Voted No 66
Public Measure CE: Voted Yes 268; Voted No 323
Public Measure CF: Voted Yes 130; Voted No 86
Public Measure CG: Voted Yes 154; Voted No 9