AURORA – Friday, March 4 is National Day of Unplugging from electronic devices. The day has been established for over a decade and encourages people to put down their technology down for a day.
Join in the fun of unplugging by taking a hike through Jakway Forest (2791 136th Street south of Aurora) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Luminaries will lead the way on the self-guided trail. Take in the beauty of winter at night by trying to listen to owls, see animal tracks, and feel the cool winter air.
While at Jakway, take a walk through the historic 1851 Richardson-Jakway House to get a feel for what pioneer life would have been like without modern conveniences. A campfire will be ongoing to warm up a bit between activities.
Donations are appreciated for the cost of the candles! Be sure to get preregistered for this popular event by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’