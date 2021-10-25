BUCHANAN COUNTY – A number of Halloween and trick or treating events are scheduled throughout the area in the coming days. Check out what’s planned for your community from the list below.
Motorists – please be aware of children being out and about in our towns and neighborhoods during this time. Let’s all have a safe Halloween!
INDEPENDENCE
Citywide
Sunday, October 31 – trick or treating, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
St John School Halloween Parade
Friday, October 29 – Parade at 12:30 p.m. Public is welcome to watch students parade around the block in costumes.
St John School Trunk or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 31 — Students are invited to attend the annual parish-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat after Mass in the parish parking lot. Students are permitted to wear their costumes during Mass that day.
Falcon Civic Center
Friday, October 29 – Boo Bash, 5 to 7 p.m. Wear a costume. Games and crafts, monster drawing, and prizes.
Care Facilities
ABCM: No public activities.
Lexington Estate: Friday, October 29 – family visitations outside with residents.
Prairie Hills: Sunday, October 31 – drive-thru hot dog supper for the community, 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Wear a costume. Trick-or-treaters encouraged to come by for supper and walk around the windows to show off their costumes to the residents.
Rydell of Independence
Friday, October 29 – Spooktacular Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Wear your costume and enjoy music, a photo booth, candy, and apple cider.
AURORA
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m.
BRANDON
Sunday, October 31 – Brandon Area Community Center Halloween party, 1 to 3 p.m., with games, crafts, food, door prizes, and costume contests. City-wide trick or treating, 6 to 8 p.m.
FAIRBANK
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m.
FONTANA PARK
Saturday, October 30 – Trick or Treat with the Animals, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration requested. Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, 1 to 3 p.m.
HAZLETON
Sunday Oct. 31 — The Hazleton Commercial Club is having our annual Halloween Bag giveaway on Sunday Oct. 31 starting at 5 p.m. at the Hazleton Park Shelter. Kids come get yourself a special treat! City of Hazleton trick or treating is from 5 to 7 p.m. as well.
JESUP
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 6 to 8 p.m.
LAMONT
Sunday, October 31 – trunk or treat starting at 4:30 p.m. in Lamont City Park. Sponsored by the Lamont Community Club.
QUASQUETON
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m. Mayor Staton asks residents to turn on an exterior light to let visitors know they are welcome to trick or treat. If you do not want visitors, leave your light off.
ROWLEY
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, dusk to 8:30 p.m.
STANLEY
No special hours.
WINTHROP
Sunday, October 31 – third annual Trunk or Treat, 2 to 4 p.m., at Winthrop City Park.
City-wide trick or treating is 4:30 to 7 p.m.