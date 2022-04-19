The final events in April are happening this week at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Tuesday, April 19
The Speakers Series presentation “Rotator Cuff Tears: Symptoms, Repair & Treatment” has been cancelled.
Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.
Wednesday, April 20
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, April 21
6 to 8 p.m. – Welcome to Medicare Seminar
WHC has partnered with the State of Iowa Insurance Division to sponsor the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) for Bremer County and the surrounding areas. The program has trained volunteers who provide free, confidential counseling and information to individuals with questions about Medicare.
Plan to attend this seminar if you are looking for information about Medicare. Counselors will be available to answer any questions.
The event will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus. Registration is required by calling (319) 483-1360. Masks are required.