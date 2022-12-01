VINTON — It will open:
- Late July
- By Labor Day
- Late October
- November 14...
- ...and now, December 9
The long-awaited — and long-delayed — Urbana roundabout is scheduled to open just a week from this date. For the first time in nearly eight months, Urbana will be able to receive visitors from the north and west. But it will open with conditions.
“The contractors have a been given a list of things that have to get after that date,” said Benton County Engineer Myron Pazerik. “But it will open the 9th.”
Pazerik said that there will be have to be more work done on the roundabout, but was unsure of what that might mean for driving next spring.
“Hopefully it won’t require a closure or detour.” he said. “It could just mean slower traffic, but we have to be ready for the other option.”
While the County Engineer as been involved with the project, since it is a state highway, this adventure belongs to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The roundabout was initially set to open in late July or early August, but then it was pushed back twice, then a third time while as summer turned to fall and and is now pushing winter. In the meantime, traffic has been detoured up and down the Brandon blacktop, which in winter is not a great option in winter.
“This has been too long of a process,” said IDOT official Michelle Smith. “But unfortunately, it’s been kind of unavoidable.”
Like many industries and businesses, contractors have been hit hard by delays in materials and labor force, which Smith said is the case with the Urbana roundabout.
“They have at times struggled to get materials,” Smith said, “and they’ve been trying to get this done with about half of the crew they would normally have. It has not been a good situation for them.”
But while Smith said she understood the situation, the delays are not acceptable to anyone at the DOT.
“We’re not being laissez-faire about this project,” she said. “This was promised months ago, and we need to get it open. The detour is not a good one for winter so its important to end it.