CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who sexually exploited a child pled guilty on August 4, 2023, in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Michael Heinitz, age 20, of Urbana, was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child. At the plea hearing, Heinitz admitted that, between August and September 2022, he recorded sexually explicit videos of a four-year-old girl.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Heinitz remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Heinitz faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, $55,100 in special assessments, and supervised release for 5 years to life following any imprisonment.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.