URBANA- The shelves are being stocked at the Urbana Public Library, the first library for the community of just over 1,600.
Once just a suggestion and idea, is finally being fleshed out thanks to many meetings and planning from residents and city council members.
The Urbana Library Board has issued an ad looking to secure a Librarian, a final step in the anticipated opening of the new public amenity.
From Public Libraries, a promotional online publication: “The original purpose of a public library was to acquire books and then lend those books out to the community to improve literacy, share knowledge and provide education and entertainment. This allowed a huge number of people to share one book rather than each having to purchase their own copy.Today, public libraries offer a wide variety of resources and services to the communities they serve. The primary goals are still education, information, individual improvement and recreation.”
Urbana’s new Public Library hopes to provide that as well as to be a safe place for people to meet, a secure place for privacy as well as an accurate resource for information, especially in this digital age.
Their new home will move from a dedicated 2 bookcase wide spot on a wall of the entrance of City Hall to a much roomier building at 351 Velvas Street.