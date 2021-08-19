The finish line is in sight for the completion of Urbana’s first ever public library as its board and Friends group eye a spring 2022 date for the longtime project.
“That is our anticipated finish for construction,” Al Buck, Chairman of the Urbana Library Board said. “We will start a search for a part-time librarian here soon. It means a ton to see progress happen. We’ve been working on this for many years and have had great support from our city council and community.”
Friends of Urbana Public Library was created 16 years ago to help develop a plan for the facility. The group has worked alongside the City of Urbana and Library Board to find the appropriate spot to host the library. In 2020, the City offered a maintenance building for the library to be housed in. Buck, an Architect for Solum Lang Architects of Cedar Rapids, created a layout for the building and the ball seemed to be rolling for a library to be completed in 2021. COVID-19 put plans on hold. The August 2020 derecho also sent material prices skyrocketing.
“We weren’t able to host fundraisers this last year because of COVID,” Holly Overturf with the Friends of Urbana Public Library said. Our goal has been to raise $150,000 for the library. Through private donations and grants, like from the Benton County Community Foundation, we were able to raise enough for the construction.”
The library will measure roughly 2,700 sq ft and is being constructed locally by Cook Custom Carpentry of Urbana. Inside will be reading areas, a children’s space and technology center.
“There’s been lots of obstacles to get to this point,” Trish Pebbles, a member of Friends of Urbana Public Library said. “Libraries are wonderful places. Our education is so important, especially for our children. We’re really excited about offering children’s programs.”
Friends of Urbana Public Library will host a fun run in Urbana on Friday to help raise additional funds. The group also plan to host a trivia night in February.