DES MOINES, Iowa, July 25, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield today announced that USDA is investing $6,209,900 in ten grants to expand access to healthcare and food security in Iowa. Today’s investments are funded through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program.
“As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, USDA quickly delivered economic relief during one of the most critical times in our nation’s history,” said Director Greenfield. “The grants announced today will increase access to rural health care, help stabilize rural hospitals financially, and fight food insecurity in rural neighborhoods across Iowa by supporting the food pantry distribution system.”
Today’s news is part of a larger announcement. USDA is awarding $129 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation. The Iowa investments are:
-Decatur County Hospital in Leon is receiving a $274,600 grant to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural community and the surrounding rural areas.
-Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City is receiving a $1,000,000 grant to purchase and install heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. This project will provide energy-efficient air handling units to enhance air quality and infection control inside the hospital. Once in operation, the new HVAC systems will help eliminate airborne pathogens, including COVID-19 threats, increase the comfort of patients, staff, and visitors, and promote the health of residents in this rural community and the surrounding rural areas.
-Food Bank of Iowa is receiving a $1,000,000 grant to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. This project will reimburse the food bank for operating expenses associated with pandemic-related food distribution which took place on or after March 13, 2020, through September 30, 2022. The food bank, a non-profit organization based in Polk County, partners with other entities to distribute food to hungry Iowans. Once completed, the project will help fight food insecurity in rural areas across the state.
-Greene County Medical Center is receiving a $1,000,000 grant to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital in Jefferson with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural community and the surrounding areas.
-Humboldt County Memorial Hospital in Humboldt is receiving a $249,900 grant to construct a new outpatient therapy and mental health clinic. This project will expand health care services, including services for mental health needs. Once completed, the project will implement preventive pandemic services and promote the health of residents of this rural county and surrounding rural areas.
-Knoxville Community Hospital is receiving a $699,900 grant to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges and mitigate the expenses of staffing and testing. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural community in Marion County.
-Lee County is receiving a $974,000 grant to construct a public health building in Fort Madison. This project will provide a public health facility with a main office, workspace for staff, ambulance bays, as well as space for testing for COVID-19 and future pandemics. Once completed, the project will better serve the health care needs of residents of this Lee County community and the surrounding rural area.
-Sioux Center Health in Sioux County is receiving a $125,200 grant to construct an infusion center. This project will build a separate entrance to the hospital for infusion foot traffic and will provide dedicated treatment bays to accommodate all types of intravenous treatments including those for chemotherapy, inflammatory bowel diseases, and infections. Once completed, this hospital expansion in Sioux County will improve medical services and promote the health of Sioux Center residents and residents of the surrounding rural areas.
-Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua is receiving a $419,700 grant to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural community and the surrounding rural areas.
-Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton is receiving a $466,600 grant to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will replace lost revenues caused by pandemic-related challenges. Once completed, the project will provide the hospital with financial resources to better serve the residents of this rural Benton County community and the surrounding rural areas.