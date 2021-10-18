VINTON – Customers of the City of Vinton and Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) will continue to get two bills for service each month.
When the decision was made earlier in the year to update the software both used for billing, one possible benefit of the change would be for the current utility and the iVinton bills to be rolled into one. The two utilities shared the cost of purchasing the new system.
Current customers of both get a bill for each which are due at different times of the month Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, explained to members of the Vinton city council last Thursday evening.
“The VMEU board voted to go ahead and combine the two together,” she said. “But the council would need to agree to that as well in order for the change to be made.” Council members voted against the idea of rolling the two bills into one.
“I’ve heard a lot of concerns about the size of the bill if the two were to be rolled into one,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, stated. Many people like the idea of the bill being spread over the month.
Bethany Gates, council person, echoed that thought. “I’ve talked to several people and it’s a 50/50 split of what they would like,” she said. “However, some are worried about the utility costs going up because of winter and the talks about increase rates.”
The potential for the billing with the software change was a side benefit. Schwan and Matt Storm, VMEU, explained that with the new software residents would be able to go online and make their monthly payment or even set up their bill to be paid automatically each month. “With the new system, a customer would be able to log into the website and decide what day to make a payment,” Storm explained “rather than just the day that the city currently withdraws funds for payments.”
“So this software streamlines things from the current system,” Andrew Elwick, council member, asked the pair. Both agreed that software was a needed update for the billing system used by both utilities.
“If we decide to put everything on one bill,” Gates asked “would of the services be shut off for non-payment.” Storm stated that is something that would need to be looked at. A decision had not yet been made on how to apply funds if someone were to make a partial payment.
The question was asked if the change could be made later down the road. Schwan explained that while the change could be made down the road, the city and VMEU would have to pay for the conversion for that to happen. “We could do it now as part of the current conversion of our systems,” she said. “But if the decision is made to do it down the road, then we would need to pay for it later.”
Both Schwan and Storm told the council that they could see benefits from both sides of the coin, but ultimately it was the council’s decision to make.