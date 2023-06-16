VINTON - The Hairball concert took place in downtown Vinton on Saturday June 10th.
Vinton-Shellsburg FFA was again invited to come out after the concert to recycle the cans that are left in the streets and trash cans as a fundraiser. This great opportunity for the chapter brings in money to put toward chapter activities for all members. Sophomore, Cooper McClintock said, “We had a really great group come together to make picking up the cans really easy this year and were able to have some fun while we were at it.” Opportunities like this one help keep the chapter financially viable and are very appreciated by all members.