On Wednesday, May 4th, The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter worked with the Benton Community and Belle Plaine FFA Chapters to educate 3rd Graders throughout Benton County on several different agricultural aspects.
The members of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter taught students about Pigs, Poultry, Rabbits, and assisted with Horses. The remaining members led students around to the different stations which included Tractor Safety, Goats and Sheep, Swine, Poultry and Rabbits, Soybeans and Corn, Beef and Dairy cows, and Horses. Clayton McKenna, Grayce McClintock, Kail Evans, Josh Wiley, and Andrew Brummer taught students about Swine, Annabelle Newton, Autumn McGowan, Rayleigh Stander, Baylee Wheeler, and Paul Herger taught about Poultry and Rabbits, and Christopher Fleming assisted in teaching about Horses.
The Pork Producers supplied lunch to the kids which consisted of a pork patty, chips, a cookie, and milk. 3rd Graders from Vinton-Shellsburg, Belle Plaine, HSAP, Atkins, Central Lutheran, and Keystone all attended the sessions that were in 15 minute increments.
Vinton-Shellsburg FFA member and group leader, Andrew Pingenot, said, “I had a great time and learned a lot of new things that even I did not know before, especially about eggs.”
Overall the day was a great success and the FFA members had a great time teaching younger students about Ag related topics.