On Saturday, August 26th, Vinton-Shellsburg FFA members made their way to Iowa State University for the State Meat and Livestock Judging contests. The Meats team consisted of freshmen Sophia Newton, Ali Lutz, and Levi Lutz. They decided to try out this CDE for their first competition for many reasons. Sophias said, “My main reason for joining the meats team was my dad, Chad Newton. My dad competed in meats judging during his highschool years and encouraged me to do the same.” At the end of the day they placed bronze, but are excited to continue trying new things and preparing to do their best in the future. The livestock judging team consisted of Will McKenna, Cooper McClintock, Andrew Pingenot, and Grayce McClintock. Will chose to compete because, “My background in livestock judging through 4-H made it an easy choice for me to make.” After facing tough competition, the livestock judging team received a silver rating. All of these members took their shot at something new and will continue to do a great job representing the chapter.
V-S FFA Members Take a Shot at Meat And Livestock Judging
- By: Co-Reporter, Juliana Luis
