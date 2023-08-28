“I really enjoyed being able to spend time with my fellow officers and getting to know eachother better. We made a lot of memories that will last a lifetime!” is how Co-Reporter Juliana Luis described her time while at the Vinton-Shellsburg annual Officer Retreat. Officer Retreat started Friday, August 4th at 7:30 a.m. with a workshop on professionalism at the high school. Afterwards, the team traveled to a few local agriculture businesses to learn more about the services they contribute to the community, potential SAE learning opportunities for students, and future career opportunities. Then, they returned to the school to learn more about team building activities as well as get prepared for the upcoming school year. Once they wrapped up their activities at the school they headed to McGregor for some fun. Once the team arrived they took time to hangout with each other before dinner. Throughout the retreat, officers worked in pairs to prepare meals for the group and further their communication skills. The rest of the day was filled with conversations about the theme for the FFA’s 2023-2024 school year which is; Go Beyond. The following day the officer team made their way to the Mississippi River for a fun day in the sun. Officer retreat helped pull the entire team together and the officers can’t wait to meet new FFA members and help their chapter continue to advance to the next level.
V-S FFA Officers Heighten Their Leadership Skills
- By: Co-Reporter, Juliana Luis
