On Tuesday, May 16th, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA members attended the annual District CDE contests at Hawkeye Community College. Teams that went and participated from the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter include Floriculture and Food Science. The Vinton-Shellsburg Floriculture team consisted of Pual Herger, Jordyn Williams, Andrew Pingenot, and Alana Fleming which was awarded 4th place overall with Paul Herger placing 3rd individually. The Vinton-Shellsburg Food Science team 1 consisting of Rachel Rollinger, Megan Schlitter, Izzie Birker, and Gracye McClintock received 16th overall. Food Science team 2 contained Austin Noe, Evan Lopata, and Ryan Shipley. Participant Austin Noe said, “ I thought food science was a very interesting opportunity that I had a lot of fun at. I also liked having the opportunity to spend time with my friends. I will definitely do it again next year.” Congratulations to all of the participants!
V-S FFA Participates in CDE Contests
- By Co-Reporter Izzie Birker
