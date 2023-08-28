On Monday, July 31st The Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter took a quick trip to Jellystone Park in Monticello, Iowa. The day was filled with laughter and excitement as chapter members reached their destination. Sophomore, Will Mckenna said, “The best part of the trip to Monticello was getting to have fun and enjoy it with everybody. I can tell that this year is going to be a good year with a great group. Everyone was very friendly and comfortable with each other.” Some of the activities that the chapter played on were the WIBIT water course, paddleboarding, and swimming at the swimming pool. Once they finished their fun at jelly stone they made their way back home for their monthly FFA meeting.
V-S FFA Splashes Into Summer Fun
- By: Co-Reporter, Juliana Luis
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.