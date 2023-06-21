VINTON -- Under two different agreements, there will be a much closer relationship coming up between the Vinton-Shellsburg and Union school districts after Monday's VSCSD board meeting.

The two districts are set to -- beginning August 1 -- share both business and transportation services for the coming school year.

Vinton-Shellsburg will be providing Union with help with its bus routing as well as vehicle maintenance for the 2023-24 school year.

"We will be handling their maintenance for the year," Superintendent of Schools Kyle Koeppen said. "But there is a provision in there that says that we have the right of refusal on services that are going to be too daunting or time-demanding. If that comes up there is a Blue Bird shop in Waterloo they would able to use."

Vinton-Shellsburg will be paid at a rate of $75 per hour with a minimum of $10,000, billed on a yearly basis. Services will all be provided at the Vinton bus barn location.

Under the business agreement, Vinton-Shellsburg Board Secretary Liz Nielsen will assist Union with its Simbili board meeting maintenance and policy updates at cost of $8,000.

In other matters:

- Koeppen updated the board on the Tiny Vikes preschool addition at Tilford Elementary. He said that he hopes to request bids on the project by late August.

- Also, he said that addition of solar panels at the high school is complete, minus the long lead-time gear which should be by July 18.

- There were also several personnel transactions

2022-2023 New Summer Employees

Isaac Allsup- Technology Intern

Emily Droste- Summer School Teacher

Kevin Heckmann- Ground Worker Intern

2022-2023 Resignations

Les Bearbower- Route Driver, effective immediately.

Lana Elwick- Assistant Girls Varsity Track Coach, effective immediately.

Heather Kalous- Varsity Girls Track Coach, effective immediately.

Becky Kuper- Shellsburg 1st Grade Teacher, effective immediately.

Kyle McAbee- Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, effective immediately.

Coslton Neilson- Assistant Boys Soccer Coach, effective immediately.

Justin Nosbisch- 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, effective immediately.

2023-2024 New Teacher Hires

Heather Crabb- Tilford .75 ELP Teacher, .25 Paraeducator.

Justin Hughes- Middle School Band Teacher.

Lauren Sebetka- Middle School Special Education Teacher.

Jessica Stock- Tilford Guidance Counselor.

2023-2024 New Extracurricular Coaches/Sponsors

Cyanna Boggess- Head Middle School Volleyball Coach.

Marissa Heth- 9th Grade Head Volleyball Coach.

Mark Nall- Co-Head Speech Coach.

Hanna Wall- Co-Head Speech Coach.