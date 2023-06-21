VINTON -- Under two different agreements, there will be a much closer relationship coming up between the Vinton-Shellsburg and Union school districts after Monday's VSCSD board meeting.
The two districts are set to -- beginning August 1 -- share both business and transportation services for the coming school year.
Vinton-Shellsburg will be providing Union with help with its bus routing as well as vehicle maintenance for the 2023-24 school year.
"We will be handling their maintenance for the year," Superintendent of Schools Kyle Koeppen said. "But there is a provision in there that says that we have the right of refusal on services that are going to be too daunting or time-demanding. If that comes up there is a Blue Bird shop in Waterloo they would able to use."
Vinton-Shellsburg will be paid at a rate of $75 per hour with a minimum of $10,000, billed on a yearly basis. Services will all be provided at the Vinton bus barn location.
Under the business agreement, Vinton-Shellsburg Board Secretary Liz Nielsen will assist Union with its Simbili board meeting maintenance and policy updates at cost of $8,000.
In other matters:
- Koeppen updated the board on the Tiny Vikes preschool addition at Tilford Elementary. He said that he hopes to request bids on the project by late August.
- Also, he said that addition of solar panels at the high school is complete, minus the long lead-time gear which should be by July 18.
- There were also several personnel transactions
2022-2023 New Summer Employees
Isaac Allsup- Technology Intern
Emily Droste- Summer School Teacher
Kevin Heckmann- Ground Worker Intern
2022-2023 Resignations
Les Bearbower- Route Driver, effective immediately.
Lana Elwick- Assistant Girls Varsity Track Coach, effective immediately.
Heather Kalous- Varsity Girls Track Coach, effective immediately.
Becky Kuper- Shellsburg 1st Grade Teacher, effective immediately.
Kyle McAbee- Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, effective immediately.
Coslton Neilson- Assistant Boys Soccer Coach, effective immediately.
Justin Nosbisch- 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach, effective immediately.
2023-2024 New Teacher Hires
Heather Crabb- Tilford .75 ELP Teacher, .25 Paraeducator.
Justin Hughes- Middle School Band Teacher.
Lauren Sebetka- Middle School Special Education Teacher.
Jessica Stock- Tilford Guidance Counselor.
2023-2024 New Extracurricular Coaches/Sponsors
Cyanna Boggess- Head Middle School Volleyball Coach.
Marissa Heth- 9th Grade Head Volleyball Coach.
Mark Nall- Co-Head Speech Coach.
Hanna Wall- Co-Head Speech Coach.