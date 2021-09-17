The statewide vaccination rate for people 18 years of age and older rose to 64.8% according to the weekly update released Wednesday by the state (for seven days ending Sept. 14.) This is a list of vaccination rates in Fayette and surrounding counties.
County _ Vax rate _ increase since Sept. 7
Allamakee _ 57.8% _n/a
Buchanan _ 60% _ 0.8%
Black Hawk _ 62.2%
Bremer _ 63.6% _0.6%
Chickasaw _60% _n/a
Clayton _ 53.2% _ 0.5%
Delaware _ 59% _ n/a
Fayette_ 57.8% _ 0.7%
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health