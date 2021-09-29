The statewide vaccination rate for people 18 years of age and older rose 0.5% in the seven days ending Sept. 28 to 65.9% according to the weekly update released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. This is a list of vaccination rates in Fayette and surrounding counties.
County 18+Vax Rate _ increase since Sept. 21 _ 12+ Vax Rate
Allamakee 58.9% _ 0.6% _ 55.6%
Buchanan 61.2% _ 0.5% _ 57.4%
Black Hawk 63.5% _ 0.6% _ 61.6%
Bremer 64.6% _ 0.5% _62.1%
Chickasaw 61.1% _ 0.6% _ 57.1%
Clayton 53.8% _ 0.2% _ 50.4%
Delaware 60.1% _ 0.5% _ 56.1%
Fayette 59%_0.6% _ 56.3%
Winneshiek 64.1% _ 0.4 _ 62.2%
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health