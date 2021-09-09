Artistic Collection Series
Each month will feature a new artist, creator, or collector and their items will be on display throughout the library. September 1-31, 2021 display by Elaine Conrad, painter.
Storytime
Storytime is held on the first Thursday of every month at 10:00 a.m. at the library. Stories crafts, and snacks are provided.
Movie Afternoons
The Van Horne Library invites young and old to the Van Horne Library on some of the Benton Community School early dismissal days. These movies are usually newly released to DVDs and family friendly. Please watch for details at the Van Horne Library.
Library Book Club
The Van Horne Library Book Club meets on the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Library. Please contact Judy Wallace for more information.
Library Hours
Monday: 8:30-11 & 3:30-6:30
Tuesday: 8:30-11 & 3:30-6:30
Wednesday: 8:30-11 & 3:30-6:30
Thursday: 8:30-11 & 3:30-6:30
Friday: 8:30-11
Saturday: 8:30-11
Sunday: Closed
Friends of the Library
The Friends Group is to the Van Horne Library what the PTO is to a school. Our Library offers over 11,000 materials including books, videos, magazines, and puzzles as well as public internet access, adult and middle school reading groups, and pre-school story times. As resources, services and usage have grown, we are outgrowing our space. To be able to improve on current services and offer additional educational and literacy services, a larger facility is needed.
Our Library is part of the educational infrastructure of our community. It holds the accumulated knowledge and learning of our civilization — open to every community member with the initiative to access it. It is one of the quality of life issues that people look at when considering relocation.
For more information or to become a member, please contact Judy Wallace.