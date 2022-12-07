- By CJ Eilers
- Times Sports Editor
VINTON -- Vinton- Shellsburg Middle School history instructor Alexander Vasquez has educated the community on the events of Pearl Harbor every Remembrance Day (December 7) for 17 years, this year focusing on the 16 individuals who received the Medal of Honor for their courage during one the country’s darkest days.
“They lend themselves to stories of people that go above and beyond the call of duty,” Vasquez said. “That’s what the Medal of Honor symbolizes. It’s a theme I’ve been thinking about for awhile now, and thought it would be an appropriate topic for this year.
Of the 16 men who received the Medal of Honor — Mervyn S. Bennion, John W. Finn, Francis C. Flaherty, Samuel G. Fuqua, Edwin J. Hill, Herbert C. Jones, Isaac C. Kidd, Jackson C. Pharris, Thomas James Reeves, Donald K. Ross, Robert R. Scott, Peter Tomich, Franklin Van Valkenburgh, James R. Ward, Cassin Young, George H. Cannon — 15 were Navy and one (Cannon) was a Marine. Vasquez gave a brief lesson on each individual and how they received the honor.
“You’re not awarded the Medal of Honor,” Vasquez said. “With an award, it’s something you seek out and try to achieve. It’s received.”
Acts of heroism ranged from staying behind to keep command, putting other ahead of them, organizing their comrades and assisting with ammunition supply. 10 of the 16 were killed in action at Pearl Harbor, one killed in action at the Battle of Midway. Vasquez also gave context to the lead up to bombing of Pearl Harbor and why the Japanese Empire attacked the base in their conquest to rule the Pacific.
“Like my dad said, you’ll die two times: the first time you die is when you die and the second time that you die is when nobody remembers you,” Vasquez said. “All these Pearl Harbor veterans, every single one of them, they will all tell you that they don’t want to be forgotten. And these stories shouldn’t be forgotten. That day was a terrible day. But it also brought out the best in people. We have to remember that.”
Darin Humiston of Vinton was one of 11 members of the audience, hearing about the event through the Veterans of Foreign War and local American Legion. This was his first time attending one of Vasquez’s presentations and came away “impressed”.
“He had so many details memorized and did a very eloquent walkthrough of the 16 Medal of Honor recipients,” Humiston said. “He’s very passionate about the topic and I think he served it very well.”
Vasquez opened the lecture to questions at the conclusion and encouraged the audience to return next year, hoping to have more in attendance as the 2023 lecture will land on a Thursday instead of a Wednesday.