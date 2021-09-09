What: 36th Annual Vinton Cruise
When: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (registration and prizes) 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (cruise)
Where: Cruise starts on East 4th Street at the Benton County Courthouse
Kevin Ward of Belle Plaine drove a restored baby blue Chevrolet pickup to the Blairstown Car Show on September 4. What makes it a standout is the truck still has its original plates from December 11, 1965.
“It came from right here in Blairstown, Iowa,” Ward said, noting the Shaull & Ullerich Co. emblem on the passenger side.
He restored the truck about two years ago and rarely takes it to car shows. “I restored it for my dad,” Ward said.
His dad, Melvin Ward, who turns 88 in December, bought the truck to use on the family farm. It was used to haul hay and hogs, and Kevin learned to drive in it.
“I was probably 8 years old driving this thing, out in the fields hauling hay,” Ward said.
Collin Nelson, 10, of Vinton, isn’t old enough to drive his dad’s restored 1978 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, but he enjoys riding in it. His dad, Michael Nelson, bought the sports car a few years ago. It was “a little rough,” he said.
Since then, the older Nelson has put on new wheels and tires and more, doing all work himself. He couldn’t match the car’s original blue color, so he had his sister-in-law, who works for Sherwin-Williams, make body color. Nelson calls the color hunter green.
“In the night, it looks black,” Michael Nelson said.
Although he’d built it as a race car, adding a 550 horsepower motor, they spend much more time just cruising around.
“I call I Thumper because it’s got a big Mutha Thumpr cam with a big thump to it,” Michael Nelson said.
The Nelsons walked the Blairstown Car Show, past hot rods, pickups, and decades-old family cars hoping to find a 1955 Chevy.
“That’s my dream car,” Michael Nelson said, pointing to Lee Schultz’s 1955 Chevy 210.
You can see Nelson’s Z28 and more than 300 other vehicles during the 36th Annual Vinton Cruise this Saturday in downtown Vinton.