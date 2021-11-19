WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year with increase funding and expanded eligibility. Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including to incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts. In total, Veridian will award seven scholarships totaling $14,000 — an increase from four scholarships totaling $8,000 in previous years.
“We adjusted our scholarships this year to not only increase overall funding, but to add a category for students who will pursue training in a technical or trade program,” said Julie Gage, Veridian’s public relations strategist and scholarship coordinator. “These changes better align our scholarships with the needs of local students, and we look forward to supporting our recipients on their chosen career path.”
To apply, Veridian members will submit a 500-word essay on the topic of creating a budget to help manage expenses and managing debt for long-term financial health. The essay and a professional resume are due by Feb. 6, 2022. Eligibility and application details are available at veridiancu.org/scholarship.