DECORAH —Visit Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, for a new exhibit, “Sylvsmidja: Superior Craftsmanship in Silver since 1940,” opening Feb. 5, 2022.
The exhibit features Sylvsmidja, Norway’s largest producer of silver pieces for Norwegian national dress (bunad). They have been crafting exquisite jewelry and accessories since 1940. Along with a history of the company, the exhibit highlights a range of traditional bunad silver styles, including the well-known sølje jewelry, that correspond with the various regional folk costumes in Norway. It also shows a selection of Sylvsmidja’s latest line of jewelry fashions and the ways that their work has evolved to meet current fashions and trends.
“The Norwegian national dress, called bunad, is inspired by tradition,” Laurann Gilbertson, Vesterheim Chief Curator, said. “Each garment has a history and a group of people that it represents. The jewelry, from brooches to buttons and shoe buckles, is also steeped in history and tradition,” she added.
Silversmiths and representatives from Sylvsmidja will visit Vesterheim and give presentations this spring. Also, a selection of jewelry from Sylvsmidja in both traditional and contemporary collections will be available for sale this spring in the Museum Store. Check vesterheim.org for future program information.
This exhibit is made possible by the generous support of the Vesterheim Annual Fund from friends and members like you.
