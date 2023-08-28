VINTON — Congratulations to VGH Staff members, Maddux Erhardt, Reanna Wilhelm and Rebecca Haines, awarded Jeanette Miller Nursing Scholarships. We celebrate their accomplishments and efforts in pursuing and furthering their nursing education.
Maddux is attending Northeast Iowa Community College pursuing her LPN degree. Maddux works in Acute Care and Emergency Room.
Reanna is attending Chamberlain College of Nursing completing her BSN. She works in Ambulatory Surgery, Outpatient Specialty Clinics, Operating Room, Med-Surg and Emergency Department.
Rebecca Haines is attending Hawkeye Community College pursuing her RN degree. Rebecca works in Nursing & Rehab.
All have a passion to help others, improving patient outcomes and experiences.
For more information on VGH Careers, go to: www.myvgh.org/careers
Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship
Congratulations to Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab staff member, Olivia Raue, awarded Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship.
Olivia is attending Kirkwood Community College pursuing her RN degree.
The Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship is provided from a generous donation from the Anthony Family in gratitude for the care Dr. Anthony received while he was a resident of Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab.
We celebrate Olivia and her accomplishments.
For more information on Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab careers, go to: www.myvgh.org/careers.