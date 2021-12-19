VS wrestling continues to deal with injuries and open weights early in the season, and both proved costly in dual losses to Independence and South Tama on Thursday at Garrison Fieldhouse.
“It’s nice to be home for duals, but I do feel it’s always a double-edged sword with there being more distractions,” coach Brian Sheston said. “We don’t seem to wrestle quite as well at home. We had people wrestle worse than usual along with some good wins.”
The Vikings gave up five forfeits against the Mustangs to put themselves down 36 points before even stepping on the mat. Three pins gave Independence the edge it needed in a 65-12 win over VS. However, not everything went Indee’s way. Junior Cooper Sanders pinned 2021 138 lbs champion Isaiah Weber at 145 lbs, giving something for the VS faithful to cheer. Senior Brady Ortner recorded the only other VS win against Indee, defeating his opponent in the last 35 seconds of the match.
“I think everyone was looking forward to Cooper’s match with Weber,” Sheston said. “Cooper beat him at the South Tama tournament last week. We wondered if the result would be the same. If anything, Cooper was more dominant this time, even if it took a little longer. Cooper has wrestled really well here.”
VS found a closer matchup in South Tama, filling out a few openings with female wrestlers and getting a win from Bree Swenson at 106 lbs. Up 33-27, the Vikings allowed three straight pins to end the dual in a 45-33 loss. Sanders and Ortner added two more wins on the day.
“A couple things break differently in this dual, it would have been different,” Sheston said. “It was frustrating. We had good wins, but bad losses.”
The Vikings followed up with a third place finish at the Jones Brothers Tournament at Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday. Aldin Swanson, Carter Lamont and Sanders each won their weights, with Ortner and Caleb Rouse finishing second in their brackets.
“We hoped to come away with a team title, but had some guys who weren’t available and went with nine wrestlers,” Sheston said. “We were at a disadvantage with numbers, but guys like Aldin and Carter struggled off a bad Thursday and did really well.”
VS will resume its season on January 6 at home against Clear Creek-Amana and Williamsburg.