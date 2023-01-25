Vinton-Shellsburg basketball’s 77 points on Tuesday at Clear Creek-Amana was a season high, but not enough to bury the Clippers in a 83-77 loss on the road.
“This CCA team shot lights out tonight, which makes any game difficult,” coach Austin Mullikin said. “I was proud of our effort tonight. The season’s not over yet and we got more games to play.”
A hot start greeted both teams in the first quarter as the Vikings took the first lead 13-8 after a steal by senior Austin Kemp and junior Cameron Dunbar nailing a three in the corner. The Clippers would rally back to take a one-point lead by the end of the quarter, but VS would not be going away anytime soon. The Vikings had an answer for every Clipper basket, including a contested buzzer-beater layup by sophomore Ryan Sivola to go into halftime tied at 43 apiece.
“This was our best game for turnovers,” Mullikin said. “We only had five tonight, so this is a big step for us. The guys have owned our offense lately, working to get shots up. It won’t show on the scoreboard, but had some terrific hustle plays from Benett (Rickels) and Austin tonight.”
The Vikes cooled off offensively in the third quarter, but the same couldn’t be said for CCA. A 23-14 run in the quarter proved the difference in Tuesday’s conference matchup, though the Vikings would recover their shot in the final quarter and shrink the Clippers’ lead.
“If you told me before the game that we would score 77, I’d tell you we’re winning this thing,” Mullikin said. “We got to improve defensively. We maybe didn’t shoot it great from the free throw line, but I saw the effort we had tonight.”
Dunbar led the Vikings with 24 points (10 of 11 FTs), Kemp 11 points, senior Hudson Carolan with nine points, Sivola and Rickels eight points each. VS had 13 made threes on the night.
VS (2-13) travel to South Tama on Friday for a varsity doubleheader.