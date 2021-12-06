Wins over rival Union have been few and far between for VS wrestling. With Thursday’s 39-36 win over the Knights in La Porte City, coach Brian Sheston hopes that sends a message out about his team.
“This is definitely big for our program because it shows we’re building something here,” Sheston said. “Union has traditionally been strong. Hopefully, a win over them opens our eyes and some eyes across the state.”
Caleb Rouse and Aldin Swanson opened with pins over their Union opponents, keeping the Vikings close as they forfeited weights at 106 lbs and 113 lbs. 15 straight points went to VS, including a 6-4 sudden victory for Gabe Sanders over Hunter Worthen in what may be a State tournament preview at 152 lbs.
“I was looking forward to watching two highly-ranked kids in Gabe and Hunter going at it right off the bat this season,” Sheston said. “We weren’t exactly sure where Worthen would end up, but felt confident he’d be facing either Gabe or Brady (Ortner). Exciting early match for sure.”
Union shot right back with Stone Schmitz pinning Brady Ortner at 160 lbs early in the second period in another meeting of ranked wrestlers. Brock Ruzicka gave Union a chance for a comeback with a pin of Cayden Kelly in 1:18. A forfeit at 182 lbs to VS meant the Knights no longer had a chance to take the dual, but Dacoda Marvets did not let that stop him from pinning Curtis Erickson in 58 seconds.
“Everyone was excited because traditionally we can’t compete with Union in duals,” Sheston said. “We have our own holes, but we are definitely strong in the weights we can fill.”
The Vikings 42-39 win over Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center come down to the wire, with forfeits hurting VS down the stretch. Scores were not available for this dual in time for publication.
VS saw their night end on the wrong note as they fell to North Tama by criteria as a tie emerged between the two programs. The Vikings had five pins in the match.
“We don’t have a lot of little weight or big weights on this team,” Sheston said. “That definitely hurt us in our two duals.”
Thursday’s excitement carried in Friday’s girls tournament at BGM as Bree Swenson and Ellie Weets earned first place finishes. Rayleigh Stander, Sadie Burke and Bailey Weeks each had runner-up finishes.
“We had a lot of success from girls who had never wrestled before this season,” Sheston said. “This program is definitely moving in the right direction.”
Saturday saw VS win the Dan Guilford Invitational in Monticello as a team. Five Vikings-Swanson, Cooper Sanders, Ortner, Erickson and Caleb Rouse-top the podium as VS beat out Sumner-Fredericksburg by 18.5 points.
“It was great seeing six kids get into the finals, five win,” Sheston said. “We saw several kids beat out State qualifiers. Everyone put up points and helped us to this title.”
VS will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Thursday to face the host Stormin’ Pointers and East Buchannan. The Vikings will also competed in a tournament at South Tama on Saturday.