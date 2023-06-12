VINTON — At the end of three games Saturday, the only thing that was settled was that nothing was settled.
A late drop by a team left the usual four-team Vikette Invitational softball tournament with just a three-team format, so it was decided to play it as a round-robin affair. And it started out excellently for the hosts.
The Vikettes opened the tournament with a solid 5-3 win over Waterloo Columbus (who came in ranked 15th in Class 2A). The Sailors then manhandled English Valleys, 11-3 in the second game, setting up the final game. There, the Bears pulled out a 6-1 win to throw the tourney into a three-way tie.
Ashlie Meyer’s first inning triple gave the Vikettes a 2-0 lead and after adding another run in the second, they were up 3-0. Columbus came back to score two in the fourth, then tie the game in the fifth at 3-3. But the Vikettes came right back with two in the bottom of the fifth and finished out the win.
Peytin Clemensen at a solid outing against Columbus with a complete game win. She allowed 12 hits and walked two, but also had six strikeouts. Clemensen never panicked in the game and between her guile and the defense behind her she got out of several jams.
The Vikettes will play host to Wapsie Valley Tuesday, then face the Hawks of West Delaware in a conference twinbill Wednesday.