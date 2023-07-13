VINTON – The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikette varsity softball team, under new head coach Adam Fish, started the season running the gauntlet, with the Clear Creek Amana Clippers (preseason ninth-ranked team in Class 4A) and the Williamsburg Raiders (the preseason top-ranked in Class 3A) and started 0-4.
They then swept their way through the two games during Memorial Day weekend at Jesup Tournament on May 27, defeating the Springville Orioles 6-5 and the Jesup J-Hawks 8-7. They were then swept on May 31 by the Solon Spartans (8-2, 10-5), lost the East Marshall Mustangs 6-1, lost to the Alburnett Pirates 10-4, were swept by the Benton Bobcats (10-0, 15-4), lost the West Marshall Trojans 11-1 (five innings). They then defeated the NICL Central division-leader Columbus Catholic Sailors 5-3 and lost the English Valleys Bears 6-1. They swept their way through the Belle Plaine Tournament defeating Belle Plaine 14-0 (scoring thirteen runs in the first inning) and defeating the Springville Orioles 11-6. They scored twenty-nine runs against the South Tama Trojans (14-2, 15-1).
Sophia Kreutner lead the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes with a .493 batting average, she will play college softball at Kirkwood Community College in 2024. Brylee Bruce also played Vikette softball for five seasons (2019-23) will play college volleyball at Cornell College, Ashlie Meyer, Kaelyn Pettyjohn and Ali Streeter were also seniors on this year’s squad.
BEST SEASONS IN VIKETTE HISTORY
WINS
1981: 32
2008: 29
WINNING PERCENTAGE
2008: 29-11 (.725)
1981: 32-20 (.615)
Some other team stats include a .271 team batting average, a 7.00 team earned run average (earned runs allowed per seven innings pitched), with senior Sophia Kreutner led the team with a 0.00 ERA, Olivia Hedrick tallied forty-one strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. Junior Peytin Clemensen led the team in wins with four.
All-time coaches (since 1980)
Dennis Thole (1980-94)
Steve Stulken (1995-97)
Dave Wessling (1998-99)
Lonnie Speckner (1999-00)
Erica Kessens (2000-01)
Tonya Moe (2001-02)
Bari Parrott (2003-22)
Adam Fish (2023-present)